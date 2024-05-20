RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in RTX were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

