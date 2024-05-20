Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 412.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

MSI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $369.59.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

