Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of LSI Industries worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 376,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in LSI Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 115.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 60,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,892. The company has a market cap of $465.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

