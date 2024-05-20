Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,581. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

