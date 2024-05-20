Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BOX worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BOX traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $26.95. 221,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,077. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

