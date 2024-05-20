Motco Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Motco reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. 4,767,720 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

