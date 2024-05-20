Motco Sells 973 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Motco lowered its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Motco owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIB remained flat at $47.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,341 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $440.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.