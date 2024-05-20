Brady Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.9% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.23 on Monday, hitting $198.25. 1,734,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $198.42.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.