Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,805.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

