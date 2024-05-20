Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,767,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.16. The stock had a trading volume of 427,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,009. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average of $148.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

