MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $509.30. 169,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.63.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.