Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 245,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 550,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,956,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,280,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $307.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

