Motco Has $465,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Motco increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 123.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Novartis were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Novartis by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Novartis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 288,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

