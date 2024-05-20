Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,691 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,482. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

