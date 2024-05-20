XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.51. XPeng shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 2,604,066 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,765.6% in the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 324,297 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

