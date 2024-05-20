AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Up to $76.63

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.63, but opened at $78.28. AZZ shares last traded at $77.94, with a volume of 14,527 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial cut AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

AZZ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 400,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 4,211.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 357,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.