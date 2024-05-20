Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Up to $131.91

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.91, but opened at $135.00. Teradyne shares last traded at $138.31, with a volume of 289,802 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.42.

Teradyne Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

