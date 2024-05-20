Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $24.89

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $22.72. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 8,830,405 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

