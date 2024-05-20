Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.47. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 5,831 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $125.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 45.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

