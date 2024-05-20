Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $19.40

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $19.93. Zai Lab shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 45,382 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Trading Up 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $421,808. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Zai Lab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.