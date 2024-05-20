Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.81

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.83. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 2,677,836 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,398,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

