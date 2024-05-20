Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 13518274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Nikola Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $723.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 45.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Recommended Stories

