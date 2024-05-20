DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.16

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.16 and last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 4988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.