Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYNGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.68, but opened at $31.70. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 738,366 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DYN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,537,357 shares of company stock worth $36,442,642. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,988,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 142,083 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.