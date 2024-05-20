10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.52

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 94410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $130,725.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $130,725.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares in the company, valued at $39,275,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $543,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

