Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 0.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $340.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $322.46 and last traded at $321.44. Approximately 265,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,517,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.89.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $706,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 386,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,232,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.