Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 678,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 605,696 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $5.97.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSKD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Riskified by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

