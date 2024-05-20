MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,327 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PSA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.02. The company had a trading volume of 95,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.41 and its 200-day moving average is $278.44.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

