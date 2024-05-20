Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.5% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.41. 688,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,622,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 285.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $295,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 128,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 113.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $1,855,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

