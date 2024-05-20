PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $77,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $670.01. The stock had a trading volume of 248,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,220. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.90. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.86.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

