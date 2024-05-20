PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $88,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 917,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $120.37. The stock had a trading volume of 146,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $120.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

