PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $83,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 104,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,667,425. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 578,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

