Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $98,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.63. 799,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average is $224.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

