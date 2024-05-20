Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Sells 59,349,934 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,349,934 shares during the quarter. Vacasa makes up approximately 0.3% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. owned approximately 14.03% of Vacasa worth $25,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 86.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 694,124 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vacasa from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Vacasa stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 38,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.94 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

