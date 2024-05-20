Ark (ARK) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. Ark has a market capitalization of $150.47 million and $13.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001363 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000852 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002613 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001223 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,936,424 coins and its circulating supply is 180,938,102 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

