BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $52.59 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $52,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 376,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 188.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

