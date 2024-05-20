BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 504,294 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,623,652. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

