PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $74.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $74,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.57. 20,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,928. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.59 and a one year high of $190.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.16.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

