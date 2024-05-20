PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 16,833 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $488.48. 927,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,088. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $488.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.95 and its 200 day moving average is $449.89. The firm has a market cap of $442.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.