UBS Group AG Purchases 254,848 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,098,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.29. 315,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,227. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

