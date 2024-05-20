UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,862,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.36% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,363,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $249.32. 110,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,753. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

