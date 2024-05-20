PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 819 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $47,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 750.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TDY traded up $3.78 on Monday, reaching $410.21. 30,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

