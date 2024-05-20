PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 22,815 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $71,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $111,980,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 291,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 151,243 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 23,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,334. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

