UBS Group AG Buys 103,652 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned about 2.39% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,850,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $344.85. The company had a trading volume of 250,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.52 and a 200-day moving average of $315.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $248.82 and a twelve month high of $345.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

