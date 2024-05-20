BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 144 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,604,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.58. 516,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

