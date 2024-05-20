BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 7,821 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 994,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after buying an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.04. 2,054,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

