Norges Bank Invests $5.52 Billion in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,208,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Norges Bank owned about 1.39% of Exxon Mobil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 142,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 320,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.21. 744,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,419,902. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $470.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

