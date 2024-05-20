USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $33.41 billion and approximately $5.01 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 33,411,994,263 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.