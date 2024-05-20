Intellicheck (IDN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Intellicheck (NYSE: IDN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/15/2024 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Intellicheck had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2024 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2024 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Intellicheck had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Intellicheck had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Intellicheck had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE IDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.25.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.
