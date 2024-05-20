BITICA COIN 1-Day Volume Hits $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.94 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,305.79 or 0.99786165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005719 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00087884 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,098,789,436 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999888 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

